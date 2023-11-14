16 Metro stations in Montreal plastered with posters relating to Israel-Hamas conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police launched an investigation after posters related to the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several public transit stations early Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the department’s Metro section is leading the probe after multiple calls to 911 were made around 5 a.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects, according to Gauthier. Investigators will review video footage.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transit authority, confirmed in an email that posters depicting the conflict and with the words “Genocide in Palestine, Canada complicit” were reported at 16 different Metro stations.

“Of course, we deplore this type of act of vandalism,” the STM said.

The public transit authority launched its own investigation and said teams will gradually remove the posters throughout the day.

— with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo