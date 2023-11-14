Menu

Canada

16 Metro stations in Montreal plastered with posters relating to Israel-Hamas conflict

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 11:48 am
Montreal's public transit authority says the posters were found at 16 Metro stations. View image in full screen
Montreal's public transit authority says the posters were found at 16 Metro stations. Felicia Parrillo/Global Montreal
Montreal police launched an investigation after posters related to the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several public transit stations early Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the department’s Metro section is leading the probe after multiple calls to 911 were made around 5 a.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects, according to Gauthier. Investigators will review video footage.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transit authority, confirmed in an email that posters depicting the conflict and with the words “Genocide in Palestine, Canada complicit” were reported at 16 different Metro stations.

“Of course, we deplore this type of act of vandalism,” the STM said.

The public transit authority launched its own investigation and said teams will gradually remove the posters throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo

