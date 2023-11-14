Helen Shwery wins Ward 1 byelection in Cambridge

The results are in and Helen Shwery has been unofficially selected as the new councillor for Ward 1 in Cambridge.
According to the city’s website, Shwery collected 944 votes in the byelection which came to an end on Monday night.
Her closest competitor was former regional councillor Karl Kiefer, who finished with 623 votes.
Michelle Goodridge and Richard Kaufman were also entered in the race and finished a distant third and fourth.
A total of 920 voters cast a ballot in the byelection.
The City Clerk will certify Monday’s results on Tuesday before the results are made official.
Shwery replaces former Ward 1 Coun. Donna Reid died on Aug. 13 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener after a brief illness.
In last year’s election, Shwery finished a close second to Reid.
