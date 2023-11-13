Veterinarians raising concern over deadly virus in horses in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Stables in Nova Scotia are taking precautions this week after several cases of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) have been detected in the province.

The virus is dormant among horses in North America, and many horses can live with it without being seriously ill.

EHM can be transmitted between horses due to human contact, including skin, clothing and footwear. There is no risk to humans.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, horses with severe cases can experience neurological problems, respiratory disease, neonatal death, and spontaneous abortion.

There is no current vaccine effective enough to combat the virus.

According to Veterinarians in the province, there are four presumptive known cases in the province, with tests displaying serious signs of neurological failure.

“We’ve had some recent cases,” told Dr. Trevor Lawson. “It’s more common in other provinces, and less common in Nova Scotia. So that’s why it has raised some alarm bells.”

Lawson said that after lab testing, it confirmed the lone confirmed test, with three other presumed positive.

Casses of EHM or its infectious agent Equine Herpesvirus (EHV) is common in provinces like Ontario that have a high horse population. According to Lawson, cases of the virus are regularly reported in Ontario due to the amount of horse-to-horse contact in the province.

There is no official reporting mechanism in Nova Scotia.

Barns in Nova Scotia were closed by some owners as owners tried to eliminate the transmission between barns.

“It would be catastrophic,” told Lindsay Clarke, owner of Keough Lane Stables.

Clarke’s eight horses live in a pen together with little separation. She worries that if one horse gets infected, all could have the virus.

According to professors at the University of Guelph studying the virus, human interaction is primarily the cause of transmission during what is considered the off-peak season.

“The first thing we want to do is take our hand and touch that beautiful nose. Meanwhile, on our hands, we could have that virus and immediately transmit that to that horse,” told Dr. Wendy Pearson, an Associate Professor of Animal Biosciences at the University of Guelph. “It’s very contagious.”

She said that when a confirmed case comes up, owners should immediately quarantine that animal and ensure no other horses use the same tools or feed.

It’s expected to take another two weeks without cases for the outbreak to be considered over.