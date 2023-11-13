Quebec man dies after off-road vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old Quebec man is dead after an off-road vehicle crashed over the weekend in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP say three people were on an off-road vehicle that crashed and ended up in a ditch in Haut-Madawaska, N.B., a rural community located by the Quebec boundary and the Maine border.

Police say they believe the driver lost control making a turn and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

One of the passengers, a man from St-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, Que., was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the off-road vehicle and the other passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The RCMP did not share details on the condition of the two surviving passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.