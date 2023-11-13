Menu

Canada

Quebec man dies after off-road vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2023 3:59 pm
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global New Brunswick.
A 34-year-old Quebec man is dead after an off-road vehicle crashed over the weekend in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP say three people were on an off-road vehicle that crashed and ended up in a ditch in Haut-Madawaska, N.B., a rural community located by the Quebec boundary and the Maine border.

Police say they believe the driver lost control making a turn and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash that occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

One of the passengers, a man from St-Louis-du-Ha! Ha!, Que., was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the off-road vehicle and the other passenger were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The RCMP did not share details on the condition of the two surviving passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

