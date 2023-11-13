Up to 15 cm of snow expected on B.C.’s Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for those travelling along Highway 3 Monday, with up to 15 centimetres of snow forecast to fall.

The snowfall warning covers the mountainous stretch of B.C. Interior highway between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, from Monday morning to evening.

The snow is coming courtesy of a low-pressure system trekking through central B.C., Environment Canada said with the warning.

“Snow levels will fluctuate between 1,100 to 1,600 metres during the event with 10 to 15 cm of snow over Kootenay Pass,” the national weather agency said.

“Snow will taper off this evening.”

Environment Canada warned that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the onslaught of heavy snow and that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to April 30.

These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province.

A legal winter tire is defined as having at least 3.5 millimetres of tread depth plus the letters M and S or a three-peak mountain/snowflake symbol.

Failing to put the proper tires on vehicles could result in a $121 fine and a tow.