Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Up to 15 cm of snow expected on B.C.’s Highway 3

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 12'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 12
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for those travelling along Highway 3 Monday, with up to 15 centimetres of snow forecast to fall.

The snowfall warning covers the mountainous stretch of B.C. Interior highway between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, from Monday morning to evening.

The snow is coming courtesy of a low-pressure system trekking through central B.C., Environment Canada said with the warning.

Click to play video: 'TransLink says it’s ready for winter weather'
TransLink says it’s ready for winter weather

“Snow levels will fluctuate between 1,100 to 1,600 metres during the event with 10 to 15 cm of snow over Kootenay Pass,” the national weather agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow will taper off this evening.”

Environment Canada warned that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in the onslaught of heavy snow and that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Trending Now

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from Oct. 1 to April 30.

These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province.

A legal winter tire is defined as having at least 3.5 millimetres of tread depth plus the letters M and S or a three-peak mountain/snowflake symbol.

Failing to put the proper tires on vehicles could result in a $121 fine and a tow.

 

 

 

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices