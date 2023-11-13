Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Sunday shooting that left youth injured, man dead

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 10:55 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Winnipeg police say they’re working to confirm the identities of a pair of shooting victims, one of whom was killed, Sunday night on Bannatyne Avenue.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Bannatyne around 8:40 p.m., where they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as an injured youth in stable condition.

The homicide unit continues to investigate and police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the area to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Crime is on the rise: Here’s where crime has increased in Winnipeg'
Crime is on the rise: Here’s where crime has increased in Winnipeg
