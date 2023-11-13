Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman behind bars after triple stabbing in Osborne Village

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 10:09 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after three people were stabbed in the Osborne Village area Sunday afternoon.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to a business in the first 100 block of Osborne Street, where they said a woman had been seen acting suspiciously by store security. The woman reportedly pulled out a knife during an altercation with security staff and ran toward the exit. On her way out of the store, police say two women, 57 and 30, and a 75-year-old man were stabbed.

All three victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition and expected to recover.

The suspect, 24, was tracked down to a nearby riverbank by Roslyn Road and arrested around 1:30 p.m.

She now faces charges of assault, aggravated assault and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest two in bus stabbing early Friday'
Winnipeg cops arrest two in bus stabbing early Friday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices