Winnipeg woman behind bars after triple stabbing in Osborne Village

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after three people were stabbed in the Osborne Village area Sunday afternoon.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to a business in the first 100 block of Osborne Street, where they said a woman had been seen acting suspiciously by store security. The woman reportedly pulled out a knife during an altercation with security staff and ran toward the exit. On her way out of the store, police say two women, 57 and 30, and a 75-year-old man were stabbed.

All three victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition and expected to recover.

The suspect, 24, was tracked down to a nearby riverbank by Roslyn Road and arrested around 1:30 p.m.

She now faces charges of assault, aggravated assault and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

