Organizer of Christmas craft markets in Cambridge, Kitchener facing fraud charge

Waterloo regional police say the organizer of Christmas markets in Kitchener and Cambridge has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police say 55 vendors who were to take part in the It’s a Christmas Market at Bingemans on Sunday reported fraud in connection with the event.

There have been a number of complaints posted to Facebook by vendors after the organizer of the event told up to 200 vendors that the event had been cancelled.

They said that the organizer of the Christmas Market had contacted them to say that the event was cancelled and the money they had paid to secure a space was gone.

In its place, some of the vendors organized events at Bingemans and at a church in Elmira on Sunday.

Police say they also received a further 12 reports of fraud from vendors who were to set up at the Christmas Shopalooza – Groovin’ Bytes show in Cambridge next Sunday.

In this case, others have also stepped in to help fill the void and a Christmas Craft Market will still go forward at the Hespeler Legion Hall on Sunday.

Police say a 52-year-old woman from Cambridge was arrested on Sunday and charged with fraud over $5,000 in connection with both markets.

They believe there are other victims in connection with both events and are asking anyone who may have suffered a loss to contact them.