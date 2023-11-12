At least 1 died in avalanche accident in Kananaskis Country

At least one person died in Kananaskis Country on Saturday after an avalanche in the area, Avalanche Canada said.
Details are scarce, but Avalanche Canada said on its website that a serious avalanche incident involved ice climbers in the Ranger Creek area. The non-profit organization warned people to avoid all alpine avalanche terrain until the wind-induced avalanche cycle goes away.
The forecast for the area indicates the weather is unstable and wind slabs are developing very rapidly, Avalanche Canada said in a social media post.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of a fatal avalanche accident in Kananaskis Country yesterday. Although it’s early in the season, it’s essential to factor avalanche hazard into your trip planning,” the social media post said.
