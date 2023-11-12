Menu

Environment

At least 1 died in avalanche accident in Kananaskis Country

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 6:46 pm
At least one person died in Kananaskis Country on Saturday after an avalanche in the area, Avalanche Canada said.
At least one person died in Kananaskis Country on Saturday after an avalanche in the area, Avalanche Canada said. . Global News
At least one person died in Kananaskis Country on Saturday after an avalanche in the area, Avalanche Canada said.

Details are scarce, but Avalanche Canada said on its website that a serious avalanche incident involved ice climbers in the Ranger Creek area. The non-profit organization warned people to avoid all alpine avalanche terrain until the wind-induced avalanche cycle goes away.

The forecast for the area indicates the weather is unstable and wind slabs are developing very rapidly, Avalanche Canada said in a social media post.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of a fatal avalanche accident in Kananaskis Country yesterday. Although it’s early in the season, it’s essential to factor avalanche hazard into your trip planning,” the social media post said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

