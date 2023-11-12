Menu

Canada

Regina Hindu Temple celebrated Diwali with message of light over darkness

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 6:39 pm
The Regina Hindu Temple celebrated Diwali with worship ceremonies, prayers, food, fireworks surrounded by family, friends and community members. View image in full screen
The Regina Hindu Temple celebrated Diwali with worship ceremonies, prayers, food, fireworks surrounded by family, friends and community members. Global Regina still
The Regina Hindu Temple celebrated Diwali on Sunda, the annual Festival of Lights, popular among Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.

People of Indian background gather for prayer and a celebration that the temple officials say brings the community together.

“I’ve come here for the last 30 years. I’ve seen this temple get built. We had a small number when we were getting started and we always like celebrate on a big scale. Now we are a lot of people, our population is growing here,” said Makhan Sharma, a Temple board member.

One of the newest members the Temple is Nithin Khann, who moved to Regina two months ago from the United States.

“I think we’re blessed to be part of this community. I think this is one event that connects everybody, no matter which part of India you belong to,” said Khann. “I think the most important part for us is to bring this culture and carry it forward to (the kids) so they know and understand our cultural values from India.”

Throughout the day there were various worship ceremonies.

Temple-goers will experience a firework show to mark the Festival of Lights.

 

