Weather

Power back on for almost all customers: BC Hydro

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2023 3:28 pm
Fierce storm rattles south coast
If you weren't woken up by the wind rattling your windows last night, you almost certainly saw the aftermath today. Flooded streets, power outages, and fallen trees are all over Metro Vancouver after a major storm swept through the region. Alissa Thibault has more on the fallout.
BC Hydro says almost all the customers who lost power during the windstorm that swept across southern British Columbia have had their power restored.

The utility says in a statement that crews have restored power to 99 per cent of the 235,000 customers affected by the windstorm that began on Friday evening.

It says they’ve replaced dozens of spans of power line, as well as power poles and other equipment damaged in the storm.

Thousands left without power after B.C.’s South Coast storm
BC Hydro expects power to be fully restored by the end of the day, with the “possible exception of small pockets of customers in areas with significant damage.”

Drought-damaged trees more susceptible to high winds and other severe weather came down on power lines during the storm.

At the height of British Columbia’s drought this summer, 29 of the province’s 34 water basins were classified as either a drought level four or five, the highest possible classifications. The province’s drought information portal shows that nine basins are either a level four or five as of Sunday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

