Entertainment

Recipe: Joe Fortes’ easy seared scallops with mushroom risotto

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Seared Scallops with Mushroom Risotto'
Cooking Together: Seared Scallops with Mushroom Risotto
Joe Fortes culinary director Wayne Sych shows how to make a comforting dish using fall flavours.
Wayne Sych, culinary director at Joe Fortes  Seafood and Chophouse, shows how to make a comforting dish using fall flavours.

Ingredients:

Risotto:

  • 600-700 g large scallops
  • 30 ml vegetable oil
  • 1 L vegetable or chicken stock
  • 500 ml arborio rice
  • 2 shallots, minced
  • 120 ml white wine
  • 30 ml olive oil
  • 45 ml butter
  • 120 ml fresh grated parmesan cheese

Roasting Mushrooms:

  • 454 g fresh assorted mushrooms, sliced
  • 30 ml olive oil
  • 45 ml white wine, water, or stock
  • Salt and pepper

Scallops:

  • 30 ml vegetable oil
  • Salt and pepper

Fried Prosciutto and Sage:

  • 15 ml vegetable oil
  • 3-4 slices prosciutto, sliced crossways ½ inch thick
  • 5-6 fresh sage leaves

Instructions:

Roasting Mushrooms:

Story continues below advertisement
  1. Preheat oven to 425F.
  2. Spread mushrooms on a parchment-lined baking sheet, drizzle with 30ml olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Roast mushrooms for 17-20 minutes, then remove from the oven.
  4. While still warm, blend half of the roasted mushrooms with white wine, water, or stock until smooth. Set aside for the risotto. This step can be done in advance.

Risotto:

  1. Bring vegetable or chicken stock to a simmer.
  2. In a large pot over medium-high heat, sauté shallots in olive oil until soft.
  3. Add rice and stir until lightly toasted (1-2 minutes).
  4. Pour in the wine, stir until slightly evaporated.
  5. Add hot stock, one cup at a time, stirring continuously until liquid is evaporated before adding more.
  6. Continue adding stock and stirring until rice is al dente.
  7. Fold in the roasted and pureed mushrooms, then add parmesan cheese and butter. Season with salt and pepper.
  8. Spoon into serving dishes and top with seared scallops.

Scallops:

  1. Heat vegetable oil in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Pat scallops dry with paper towel, season with salt and pepper.
  3. Sear scallops until golden brown on each side (1-2 minutes per side), ensuring they are cooked no more than medium.

Fried Prosciutto and Sage:

  1. Heat vegetable oil over medium-low heat.
  2. Place prosciutto in the pan and stir until crispy (1-2 minutes).
  3. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels.
  4. Add sage leaves to the pan and fry until crispy (about 30 seconds).
  5. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels. This can be made a couple of hours ahead of time.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

