Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate shooting in Hamilton’s east end

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 5:28 pm
A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. Officers are investigating a shooting in the east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police Service logo is shown in a handout. Officers are investigating a shooting in the east end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police are looking for witnesses of a shooting Friday night in the east end of the city.

Officers were responded to a parking lot at the corner of Queenston Road and Nash Rd. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old Hamilton man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police say a four-door black sedan with a spoiler on the back raced westbound on Queenston after the shooting.

Detectives believe this was not a random act of violence and are sifting through CCTV video surveillance from the area in an effort to identify the people involved.

Trending Now

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Rob DiIanni by calling 905-546-3836.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices