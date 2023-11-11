Police investigate shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for witnesses of a shooting Friday night in the east end of the city.

Officers were responded to a parking lot at the corner of Queenston Road and Nash Rd. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old Hamilton man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and is currently listed in serious condition.

Police say a four-door black sedan with a spoiler on the back raced westbound on Queenston after the shooting.

Detectives believe this was not a random act of violence and are sifting through CCTV video surveillance from the area in an effort to identify the people involved.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Rob DiIanni by calling 905-546-3836.