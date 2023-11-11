Two in critical condition after Coquitlam shooting at bank parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot at the TD Bank on Johnson Street for gunshots.

When Mounties arrived, they found the two men suffering from bullet wounds.

The victims were “stabilized at the scene” and then taken to hospital, police said.

Coquitlam RCMP is appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward.

“We believe that there may be eyewitnesses that may have vital information that could advance our investigation,” Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama said in a release.

“We ask anyone who may have information about the shooting or may have been in the area just before the shooting to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.