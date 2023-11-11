Two in critical condition after Coquitlam shooting at bank parking lot

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday night.
Police said around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot at the TD Bank on Johnson Street for gunshots.
When Mounties arrived, they found the two men suffering from bullet wounds.
The victims were “stabilized at the scene” and then taken to hospital, police said.
Coquitlam RCMP is appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward.
“We believe that there may be eyewitnesses that may have vital information that could advance our investigation,” Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama said in a release.
“We ask anyone who may have information about the shooting or may have been in the area just before the shooting to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”
Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.
- Police believe 11-year-old son and father shot in Edmonton were both intentionally killed
- Toronto Indigo store splashed with red paint, posters attacking Jewish founder
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Didsbury Alta. care worker charged with assault on 87-year-old resident
Comments