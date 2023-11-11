London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony draws large crowd

Send this page to someone via email

A large crowd gathered at the Victoria Park Cenotaph in London, Ont., Saturday morning for the city’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony and parade.

This year’s parade took a slightly different route due to construction in the downtown.

The parade, which consisted of members of various military and police groups, met at the Delta Armouries, went east on Dundas Street, north on Waterloo Street and west on Dufferin Avenue.

Road closures were in place but the streets have since reopened.

The ceremony began with the Salvation Army Jubilee Brass followed by a land acknowledgement and opening remarks.

The crowd sang the national anthem along with a live band’s performance.

The Last Post was then played, followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to commemorate the armistice that went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918, ending the First World War.

Remembrance Day ceremonies took place across the country, including Canada’s national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Gloria Hooper, the national Silver Cross Mother, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honour of her son Chris Holopina, who was the first Canadian peacekeeper to be killed in the United Nations operation in Bosnia in 1996.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement encouraging Canadians to honour Canadian Armed Forces members who have fought or provided humanitarian aid in crises.

– with files from The Canadian Press