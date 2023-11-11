Simpson and Halttunen help London Knights sweep three games in three nights with win over Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights saved their best game of the weekend for their last game of the weekend as they knocked off the Guelph Storm at Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 11.

It was London’s third game in three days and turned into their sixth victory in seven games.

Michael Simpson made saves for his first shutout as a Knight and the seventh of his OHL career and London’s Kasper Halttunen scored twice to give him five goals in his past four games.

The Knights are now one point behind the Kitchener Rangers for first place in the Western Conference and the overall Ontario Hockey League standings.

Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan continued red hot runs as Cowan fed Barkey short-handed in the first period and Barkey picked up his eleventh goal of the year and eighth point in three nights. Barkey also extended his point streak to seven games.

Cowan is also on a seven game point streak and has at least two points in six of those seven games.

Kasper Halttunen connected on another power play one-timer just 1:03 into the second period to make it 2-0 Knights and then scored his second of the game and 14th of the season at 10:22 of the second to send London into the final 20 minutes with a 3-0 lead.

From there the Knights had to fend off the Storm as they pressed and outshot London 17-7 in the final period.

With under 30 seconds remaining Jacob Julien knocked a puck out into centre ice while killing a penalty and went three zones on a breakaway to score London’s second short-handed goal of the game with 19.6 seconds left on the clock to finish the scoring.

The Storm outshot the Knights 28-27.

Team Canada White Golden at U17s

Cameron Schmidt of the Vancouver Giants scored on a breakaway at the 9:18 mark of overtime as Team Canada White defeated Team USA 2-1 to win gold at the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge on Nov. 11 in Prince Edward Island.

Aylmer’s Cameron Reid of the Kitchener Rangers was a member of Team White and London Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson was a regional scout with all of Hockey Canada at the tournament. Knights 2023 first round pick William Moore led the tournament in scoring with five goals and six assists for eleven points in seven games.

Up next

The Knights and Storm will meet again on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Guelph.

Following that London will return home to face the Flint Firebirds at Budweiser Gardens on Friday, Nov. 17.

Coverage of both games will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.