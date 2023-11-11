Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto Reference Library closed after bomb threat

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 11:20 am
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020. People wearing face masks keep a physical distance as they study at a library in Toronto. View image in full screen
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020. People wearing face masks keep a physical distance as they study at a library in Toronto. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto library was unable to open Saturday morning after police reported a bomb threat.

Officers said the Toronto Reference Library, located on Yonge Street just north of Bloor Street, had received a bomb threat.

Toronto police said in a post on social media they were at the library and asked the public to stay out of the area.

The threat was received before 9 a.m. and the library was placed in a hold and secure. It had not yet opened when the threat was received, police said.

“The building is currently being cleared,” Toronto police said on Saturday morning.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Nov. 6, 2023'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Nov. 6, 2023
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices