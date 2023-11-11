Toronto Reference Library closed after bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto library was unable to open Saturday morning after police reported a bomb threat.

Officers said the Toronto Reference Library, located on Yonge Street just north of Bloor Street, had received a bomb threat.

Toronto police said in a post on social media they were at the library and asked the public to stay out of the area.

The threat was received before 9 a.m. and the library was placed in a hold and secure. It had not yet opened when the threat was received, police said.

“The building is currently being cleared,” Toronto police said on Saturday morning.