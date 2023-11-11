Part of Gardiner Expressway closed after bales of hay fall from truck

Part of the Gardiner Expressway was closed Saturday morning after bales of hay reportedly fell off a truck along the route.
Toronto police told Global News that around 6:30 a.m. officers were forced to close eastbound lanes of the highway near Kipling Avenue.
Police said bales of hay fell off a vehicle without the driver noticing and numerous collisions were caused when people swerved to try and avoid them.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.
Police said the investigation would include the vehicle carrying bales of hay originally.
