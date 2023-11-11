Part of Gardiner Expressway closed after bales of hay fall from truck

See more sharing options

Part of the Gardiner Expressway was closed Saturday morning after bales of hay reportedly fell off a truck along the route.

Toronto police told Global News that around 6:30 a.m. officers were forced to close eastbound lanes of the highway near Kipling Avenue.

Police said bales of hay fell off a vehicle without the driver noticing and numerous collisions were caused when people swerved to try and avoid them.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.

Police said the investigation would include the vehicle carrying bales of hay originally.