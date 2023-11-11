Menu

Traffic

Part of Gardiner Expressway closed after bales of hay fall from truck

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 11, 2023 9:52 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Part of the Gardiner Expressway was closed Saturday morning after bales of hay reportedly fell off a truck along the route.

Toronto police told Global News that around 6:30 a.m. officers were forced to close eastbound lanes of the highway near Kipling Avenue.

Police said bales of hay fell off a vehicle without the driver noticing and numerous collisions were caused when people swerved to try and avoid them.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto police.

Police said the investigation would include the vehicle carrying bales of hay originally.

