Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna recovery house hosts international author for fundraiser

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 10:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ozanam Recovery House hosts fundraiser'
Ozanam Recovery House hosts fundraiser
WATCH: For 16 years, the Ozanam Recovery House in Kelowna has given men a second chance at life after overcoming addiction and now, the not-for-profit is receiving a generous donation from Dr. Gabor Maté. Sydney Morton has the story
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For 16 years, the Ozanam Recovery House in Kelowna, B.C., has given men a second chance at life after overcoming addiction.

Shawn Durocher is one of the hundreds of men who have called the Oznam Men’s Recovery House home. Since 2007, 800 men have passed through the doors of the transition home in hopes of changing their lives.

“Ozanam House truly saved my life,” said Durocher.

“Just under four years ago I was homeless, addicted to opiates and I was at the end of my rope, and through some really awesome synchronicities, I was able to get into the house and start the process. I was here for 26 months, and the beauty of this place is it really gives you the time to find yourself.”

Now, Durocher gives back to the program by offering unique healing sessions to the men who are currently living at the 19-bed recovery house, now that he has started his own company called New Earth Healing Center. 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Extended interview with Shawn Durocher, alumni of Ozanam Recovery House'
Extended interview with Shawn Durocher, alumni of Ozanam Recovery House

At the center, Jamie Dale Walters and his team work to help their residents upgrade their education and create new positive habits.

“A lot of people get out of treatment and they are inspired and they want to do things but what we are finding is that the need for connection is the most important part of the recovery process,” said Walters.

“It gives guys a chance to build those supports, to get accountability built into their lives so that when problems come up as they naturally do they have people to lean on rather than having to lean on their old ways of coping.”

Click to play video: 'Extended interview with Jamie Dale Walters of Ozanam Recovery House'
Extended interview with Jamie Dale Walters of Ozanam Recovery House

To help fund the not-for-profit, they have received a generous donation from addiction expert Dr. Gabor Maté,  who will be speaking at a fundraising event for the Ozanam house free of charge.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the ticket sales and the sponsorships and the people who have come through this could be nearly $10,000 event, I mean it really is a generous donation,” said Walters.

Tickets are still available for the ‘Myth of Normal an evening with Gabor Maté’ Nov. 17 which is presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund.

For more information visit www.recoverykelowna.ca 

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices