Kelowna recovery house hosts international author for fundraiser

For 16 years, the Ozanam Recovery House in Kelowna, B.C., has given men a second chance at life after overcoming addiction.

Shawn Durocher is one of the hundreds of men who have called the Oznam Men’s Recovery House home. Since 2007, 800 men have passed through the doors of the transition home in hopes of changing their lives.

“Ozanam House truly saved my life,” said Durocher.

“Just under four years ago I was homeless, addicted to opiates and I was at the end of my rope, and through some really awesome synchronicities, I was able to get into the house and start the process. I was here for 26 months, and the beauty of this place is it really gives you the time to find yourself.”

Now, Durocher gives back to the program by offering unique healing sessions to the men who are currently living at the 19-bed recovery house, now that he has started his own company called New Earth Healing Center.

At the center, Jamie Dale Walters and his team work to help their residents upgrade their education and create new positive habits.

“A lot of people get out of treatment and they are inspired and they want to do things but what we are finding is that the need for connection is the most important part of the recovery process,” said Walters.

“It gives guys a chance to build those supports, to get accountability built into their lives so that when problems come up as they naturally do they have people to lean on rather than having to lean on their old ways of coping.”

To help fund the not-for-profit, they have received a generous donation from addiction expert Dr. Gabor Maté, who will be speaking at a fundraising event for the Ozanam house free of charge.

“With the ticket sales and the sponsorships and the people who have come through this could be nearly $10,000 event, I mean it really is a generous donation,” said Walters.

Tickets are still available for the ‘Myth of Normal an evening with Gabor Maté’ Nov. 17 which is presented by the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund.

For more information visit www.recoverykelowna.ca