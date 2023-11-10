Menu

Crime

New photos released as hunt for fugitive B.C. sex offender nears one week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release new photos of fugitive Randall Hopley'
Vancouver police release new photos of fugitive Randall Hopley
It's been six days since convicted sex offender Randall Hopley walked away from his halfway house and Vancouver police are now releasing new images of the man.
Vancouver police have released another batch of photos of a convicted sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Randall Hopley cut his ankle monitor off and failed to return to his halfway house on Nov. 4, ahead of a scheduled court date.

The latest photos show Hopley as he appeared on Nov. 4, before disappearing.

Fugitive sex offender Randall Hopley as he appeared on Nov. 4, before disappearing from his Vancouver halfway house. View image in full screen
Fugitive sex offender Randall Hopley as he appeared on Nov. 4, before disappearing from his Vancouver halfway house. Vancouver police

“Hopley is likely traveling on foot, wearing a hat and using cash to pay for purchases,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Police said they have conducted extensive searches in parts of the city he is known to frequent, and that 18 full-time investigators have chased down more than 80 tips in the six days he has been on the run.

Investigators said Friday that Hopley frequents dollar stores, sewing supply stores and Walmarts.

Click to play video: 'Missing high-risk sex offender removes ankle monitor'
Missing high-risk sex offender removes ankle monitor

Police also said he may have changed his clothing or made attempts to change his appearance or hide his face in public, and that he may also have cut his hair.

Investigators also released two older photos of Hopley, taken in 2018 and 2019, that show him with different hair styles and a different appearance.

Randall Hopley as he appeared in 2018 and 2019. View image in full screen
Randall Hopley as he appeared in 2018 and 2019. Vancouver police
Hopley, 58, has previous convictions for sexual assault, assault and property crimes. He notoriously kidnapped a three-year-old boy from Sparwood, B.C. in 2011, but returned the boy unharmed four days later.

Hopley is described as five-feet nine-inches tall, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Click to play video: 'Were safeguards in place to prevent sex offender Randall Hopley from disappearing?'
Were safeguards in place to prevent sex offender Randall Hopley from disappearing?

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black pants, and dark blue running shoes with white markings and soles. He has a dark birthmark or mole near the hairline on the left side of his head. He was last seen wearing a black fanny pack and a red lanyard with a plastic sleeve at the bottom.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not to approach. Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD tip line at 604-717-0601.

