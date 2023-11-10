Menu

Canada

BC Housing proposing 20-storey apartment building in downtown Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 7:11 pm
An artist’s conception of what the 20-storey apartment building could look like. View image in full screen
An artist’s conception of what the 20-storey apartment building could look like. BC Housing
An empty lot in downtown Kelowna could soon become home to a 20-storey apartment tower flanked by several townhomes.

On its website, BC Housing says it’s planning to redevelop 1451 Bertram Street, and that the process is underway.

“The focus is to create urgently needed non-market and market rental housing for seniors, couples, individuals and families,” said BC Housing. “No supportive housing will be built on the site.”

According to BC Housing, the City of Kelowna approved the redevelopment plan in October 2021.

The plan includes 14 rental townhomes, 162 apartments, a daycare and play area, plus housing for people for disabilities.

“These approvals followed a series of project revisions that included changes to incorporate community feedback and input from city staff,” said BC Housing.

This month, BC Housing says it will resubmit its plan to extend the approval timeline. After that, it will then have two years to begin construction.

The resubmission will also ask for additional variances, including the size of some visitor parking stalls.

“It is estimated that a building permit could be approved in 2024 and that construction could begin in mid-2025,” said BC Housing.

“Previous zoning and subdivision approvals do not expire and do not require a new application at this time.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

