Morning of Giving 2023 bringing holiday cheer to Calgary’s Core

The Morning of Giving will be looking a little different this year.

Rather than being hosted at Global Calgary studios, Leslie Horton and the Magic of Christmas crew will be heading downtown to the Core Shopping Centre on Dec. 13 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the eighth annual Morning of Giving.

“It’s going to be a new experience,” Horton said.

But the same giving spirit is expected as volunteers collect new and unwrapped donations for the Magic of Christmas.

Visitors to the Morning of Giving at the Core will be treated to Christmas-themed entertainment, a Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast, and lots of holiday cheer.

“It’s going to be festive, it’s going to look festive. It is going to remind you of what the season is all about,” Horton said.

“And as you make your donation, you know that you’re going to have that feeling that you’re helping your community.”

Horton hopes people who are already downtown will take some time that Wednesday morning to stop by the downtown shopping centre with donations.

“Bring your gift bag. Bring your gift card,” Horton said. “We will take your cash donations and they will turn that into fulfilling specific items on the wish list.”

Founded in 1932, the Magic of Christmas is a non-profit charity that works with the City of Calgary social services and the Calgary Police Service to help families in need enjoy some Christmas cheer.

After the gifts have been wrapped, Calgary Transit buses will drive the gifts around the city to people in need of all ages.

“All ages, from babies to seniors,” Horton said. “The nursing home visits bring a lot of joy and sparkle to those seniors’ faces. Every single age group is looking for gifts and toys.

“And with the money we raise, it helps the Magic of Christmas to fill in the gaps with what’s needed.”

A great need this year

Inflationary pressures have squeezed Canadians’ budgets for the past couple of years and a recent Deloitte report showed a third of Canadians are concerned about paying for holiday gifts.

Horton said for as long as she’s worked with the Magic of Christmas, she’s seen increased demands year over year on the local charity.

“When you have a year like this, people who would normally be able to donate may be asking for a little bit of help,” Horton said. “And so we’re really hoping to be able to stuff the donation boxes high this year, because we know that there’s a real need for it.”

The Morning of Giving at the Core will be broadcast live on Dec. 13 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Core Shopping Centre is located at 324 Eighth Avenue Southwest, just off the CTrain line that runs through downtown.

The Core parkade entrance is on Fourth Street Southwest between Seventh and Eighth Avenue, the Holt Renfrew parkade entrance is on Eighth Avenue Southwest between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, and street parking is also available.

To donate directly to Morning of Giving in support of The Magic of Christmas click here.