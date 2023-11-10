Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver was impaired, speeding at time of Mississauga crash that killed woman: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 4:29 pm
The scene of the crash in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway on Aug. 25. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in the area of Hurontario Street and Central Parkway on Aug. 25. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver involved in a crash in Mississauga earlier this year was impaired and speeding at the time of the incident which killed a 55-year-old woman and left a man with life-altering injuries, police allege.

Peel Regional Police issued a news release Friday announcing charges in connection with the collision, which happened at around 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were crossing Central Parkway East at Hurontario Street when they were hit by a white pickup heading east, police said.

The pickup then crashed into a tree.

One of the pedestrians, a 55-year-old woman, died. The other pedestrian, a man, suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

The pickup truck driver was also injured.

“The driver is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content that was over twice the legal limit, and that he was travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit,” police announced Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old Mississauga man was arrested on Oct. 31.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death (alcohol), operation while impaired causing bodily harm (alcohol), and operation while impaired.

“This case speaks to the complexity and time required to conduct thorough major collision investigations,” Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in the release.

“Investigators use a variety of investigative techniques and the latest technology to determine the cause of collisions and hold those responsible accountable when the evidence supports criminal charges.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Mississauga transit driver charged in relation to fatal crash in June'
Mississauga transit driver charged in relation to fatal crash in June
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices