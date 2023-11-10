Driver was impaired, speeding at time of Mississauga crash that killed woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

The driver involved in a crash in Mississauga earlier this year was impaired and speeding at the time of the incident which killed a 55-year-old woman and left a man with life-altering injuries, police allege.

Peel Regional Police issued a news release Friday announcing charges in connection with the collision, which happened at around 6:36 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Two pedestrians, a man and a woman, were crossing Central Parkway East at Hurontario Street when they were hit by a white pickup heading east, police said.

The pickup then crashed into a tree.

One of the pedestrians, a 55-year-old woman, died. The other pedestrian, a man, suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

The pickup truck driver was also injured.

“The driver is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content that was over twice the legal limit, and that he was travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit,” police announced Friday.

A 24-year-old Mississauga man was arrested on Oct. 31.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death (alcohol), operation while impaired causing bodily harm (alcohol), and operation while impaired.

“This case speaks to the complexity and time required to conduct thorough major collision investigations,” Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in the release.

“Investigators use a variety of investigative techniques and the latest technology to determine the cause of collisions and hold those responsible accountable when the evidence supports criminal charges.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

