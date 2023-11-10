Manitoba RCMP investigate break-and-enter, 1 person in custody

One person is in custody after police were called to an alleged break-and-enter at a business in a Manitoba community.
Oakbank RCMP responded to an alarm at a business on Transport Road in the RM of Springfield, on Nov. 8 at 11:45 p.m. An officer noticed an unoccupied truck running near the fence of the business, with a hole cut in the fence and fresh footprints in the snow.
Officials along with a service dog tracked the suspect for approximately five kilometres. They located the 35-year-old suspect, from Winnipeg, who was then arrested and placed in custody.
He faces a break and enter charge, along with failure to comply.
An investigation is ongoing.
