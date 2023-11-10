There is no such thing as a typical day for the CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association. But Chris Guerette says that is what makes a career in real estate so exciting; there is always a new challenge or opportunity and a new chance to seize the day.
But when it comes to being a leader, it is all about keeping the lines of communication open. That can sometimes result in something Guerette calls ‘healthy tension.’
“People may not agree, and that’s OK to provide that healthy tension, and let’s talk about it. It’s not about being disrespectful. It about having a healthy conversation,” Guerrette said.
“If I see a good amount of healthy tension, it means we’re going in the right direction.”
This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Guerette checks in with Chris Carr.
