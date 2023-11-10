Send this page to someone via email

There is no such thing as a typical day for the CEO of the Saskatchewan Realtors Association. But Chris Guerette says that is what makes a career in real estate so exciting; there is always a new challenge or opportunity and a new chance to seize the day.

But when it comes to being a leader, it is all about keeping the lines of communication open. That can sometimes result in something Guerette calls ‘healthy tension.’

3:26 Shaping Saskatchewan: Chris Lane

“People may not agree, and that’s OK to provide that healthy tension, and let’s talk about it. It’s not about being disrespectful. It about having a healthy conversation,” Guerrette said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If I see a good amount of healthy tension, it means we’re going in the right direction.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Chris Guerette checks in with Chris Carr.