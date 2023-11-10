Saskatchewan small claims court monetary limit increased to $50,000

Send this page to someone via email

The monetary limit in Saskatchewan’s small claims court has been upped to $50,000 from $30,000.

The new regulation takes effect on April 1, 2024 and will make the province’s small claims limit the second highest in the country besides Alberta.

“Pursuing matters through Provincial Court provides a more user-friendly, cost-effective way to resolve matters, often without the need for a litigant to hire a lawyer,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Provincial Courts also operate in more communities across the province, so applicants have increased options for filing their claim, which reduces travel.”

“This increase to $50,000 in claimable damages will help more Saskatchewan people resolve certain civil disputes in a quick and cost-effective manner,” said Canadian Bar Association, Saskatchewan Branch president, Steven Dribnenki.

The last time the small claims limit was increased was in 2016.

“The Regina and Region Home Builders’ Association supports the decision to increase the small claims court monetary limit to $50,000,” Regina and Region Home Builders’ Association president and CEO Stu Neibergall said.

“Elevating the cap to $50,000 not only reflects the evolving economic landscape, but also provides a more accessible avenue for parties involved in construction disputes to seek timely and cost-effective resolution, contributing to a more robust and trustworthy housing industry.”

The province said claims under the new limit can still choose to bring the matter to the Court of King’s Bench, adding that claims that exceed the limit can waive the excess amount and go through small claims court as well.