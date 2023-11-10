Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival announces 2024 date

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:25 pm
File photo. The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival. View image in full screen
File photo. The Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Twelve weeks ago, the 31st edition of the Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm, B.C., was cancelled due to wildfires.

This week, organizers announced dates for the 32nd annual gathering in 2024.

Normally held in August, next year’s event will run July 26-28.

Click to play video: 'Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival marks 30th year'
Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival marks 30th year
Trending Now

In August, the festival was slated to run Aug. 18-20. It began on Friday as scheduled, but was cancelled the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, organizers called it a difficult decision.

“By making this change, we hope to benefit from July’s improved weather and historically less smoky skies and bring you the best music festival experience we can,” said organizers.

More information about the festival is available online.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices