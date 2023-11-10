Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival announces 2024 date

See more sharing options

Twelve weeks ago, the 31st edition of the Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm, B.C., was cancelled due to wildfires.

This week, organizers announced dates for the 32nd annual gathering in 2024.

Normally held in August, next year’s event will run July 26-28.

In August, the festival was slated to run Aug. 18-20. It began on Friday as scheduled, but was cancelled the next day.

At the time, organizers called it a difficult decision.

“By making this change, we hope to benefit from July’s improved weather and historically less smoky skies and bring you the best music festival experience we can,” said organizers.

More information about the festival is available online.