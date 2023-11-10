How to honour veterans in Hamilton, Niagara Region on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Those who’ve served for Canada are being honoured this weekend through a number of events across Hamilton and Niagara Region.

There is no shortage of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, including events at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and Hamilton Military Museum.

Maj. Chris Wattie, a deputy commanding officer with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, which was established in 1862, says he will be reflecting on the more than 67,000 Canadians who lost their lives in two world wars and the thousands in other overseas operations.

Wattie says Remembrance Day is much more than honouring our war dead, but those who made a “tremendous amount of sacrifice” in the many conflicts.

“But there are many current people … serving in the armed forces to keep us safe,” he said.

“I think that we shouldn’t lose sight of that on this Remembrance Day.”

Canadian History Ehx podcast host Craig Baird says one of the series of sacrifices that stands out for him is the two-day Battle of Kapyong where some 700 Canadians helped defend a hill in the Korean War against 5,000 soldiers.

“We had about 500 who didn’t make it home,” said Baird.

“This very important battle with the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry in 1951, was at Hill 677 and actually involved essentially Canadians holding off the Chinese and protecting this hill and protecting Seoul, Korea from being overrun.”

Metrolinx is offering complimentary service once again to veterans, currently serving CAF members and one companion, as well as family members of deceased veterans across the transit network.

When travelling on Saturday, remember to wear or bring something identifiable, such as a medal, beret, blazer, uniform, or Veteran’s Service Card.

In light of the HSR transit strike, veterans can the union hall at ATU Local 107 to make advance arrangements if they require a ride at (905) 528-6418.

Here’s where some notable Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across Southern Ontario on Saturday:

Hamilton

Hamilton will have a number of events including Gore Park, Stony Creek at Cenotaph Park, at the Cenotaph at the end, Castor Old Town Hall at the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch, 551 in Watertown, Dundas Cenotaph at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Center, as well as the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope. [00:01:23][23.7]

Ceremony at the Cenotaph – Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Gore Park

1 Hughson St S, Hamilton, Ont.

Free event

A parade of Hamilton and area veterans, garrison units and cadet corps will leave the John Foote V.C. Armouries, 200 James Street North, at 10:15 a.m. and will proceed south to Gore Park on King Street East. Outdoor service begins at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans’ Place at Gore Park, King Street East.

Road Closure: King St. will be closed from Catharine Street to James Street from 10 to 11:45 a.m. to accommodate the service.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Remembrance Day Service in Mount Hope – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

9280 Airport Rd, Mount Hope, Ont.

Free event

Hamilton Military Museum

On Remembrance Day, the Hamilton Military Museum offers free admission.

The event is Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

610 York Blvd, Hamilton, Ont.

Ancaster

Outdoor Service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the public may lay a wreath at any public service, there is no need to RSVP.

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ancaster Old Town Hall

310 Wilson St E, Ancaster, Ont.

Free event Fieldcote Museum

Waterdown

Outdoor Service starts at 10:30 a.m.

Members of the public may lay a wreath at any public service, there is no need to RSVP.

Saturday 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551

79 Hamilton St N, Waterdown, Ont,

Free event

Burlington

Burl-Oak Naval Veterans Remembrance Day Service

Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

This 30-minute ceremony occurs at the Naval Ships Memorial Monument in Spencer Smith Park.

1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, Ont.

Milton Parade

Parade from the Legion down Main St to the cenotaph at Victoria Park. All are welcome.

Sunday – 1:30 p.m.

Victoria Park

Milton, Ont.

St. Catharines

Royal Canadian Legion – St. Catharines Branch 24

Cenotaph – Memorial Park, 6 St. Paul St. W

10 a.m. – Gather at City Hall, 50 Church St. with wreath-laying at the Honour Rolls and the Legion enotaph

10:30 a.m. – Parade to Cenotaph

10:45 a.m. – Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph

Royal Canadian Legion – St. Catharines Branch 138

Cenotaph – Memorial Park

Merritt Street and Walnut Street

10:30 a.m. – Gather at Merritton Legion, 2 Chestnut St. E followed by parade to Cenotaph

11 a.m. – Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 350

Cenotaph – Main and Ann streets

10:15 a.m. – Short service at Port Dalhousie Legion, 57 Lakeport Rd.

10:25 a.m. – Parade to the Cenotaph

11 a.m. – Wreath -laying ceremony and greetings

Royal Canadian Legion Smithville Branch 393

Cenotaph – 172 St. Catharines St., Smithville

10:30 a.m. – Ceremony followed by a free lunch by the Branch 393 Ladies Auxiliary

Thorold

Thorold Royal Canadian Legion – Thorold Branch 17

Saturday – 11 a.m.

Cenotaph – Memorial Park

13 Albert St. E

Welland

Welland Cenotaph – Chippawa Park

Saturday – 10:55 a.m.

Welland Crowland War Memorial, 128 Fitch St.

Royal Canadian Legion – Welland Branch 4

Saturday -10:30 a.m.

383 Morningstar Ave.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara-on-the-Lake Royal Canadian Legion – Niagara-on-the-Lake Branch 124

Saturday –10:45 a.m.

Cenotaph – Queen Street

Royal Canadian Legion – Niagara-on-the-Lake Branch 124

Cenotaph – Queenston Memorial

The intersection at Niagara Parkway and Queenston Street, Queenston

Port Colborne

Royal Canadian Legion – Port Colborne Branch 56

Saturday – 10:30 a.m.

Cenotaph – H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park

160 Sugarloaf St.

Branch 56 is hosting a light lunch at noon at 67 Clarence St.

Watch the ceremony later in the day on the City of Port Colborne website and social media channels

Fort Erie

Royal Canadian Legion – Fort Erie Branch 71

Saturday – 10:30 a.m.

130 Garrison Rd.

Gathering for parade and ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Grimsby

Royal Canadian Legion – Grimsby Branch 127

Saturday – 10:30 a.m.

Cenotaph – Grimsby Museum

6 Murray St.