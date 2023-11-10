How to honour veterans in Hamilton, Niagara Region on Remembrance Day

Those who’ve served for Canada are being honoured this weekend through a number of events across Hamilton and Niagara Region.
There is no shortage of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, including events at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and Hamilton Military Museum.
Maj. Chris Wattie, a deputy commanding officer with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, which was established in 1862, says he will be reflecting on the more than 67,000 Canadians who lost their lives in two world wars and the thousands in other overseas operations.
Wattie says Remembrance Day is much more than honouring our war dead, but those who made a “tremendous amount of sacrifice” in the many conflicts.
“But there are many current people … serving in the armed forces to keep us safe,” he said.
“I think that we shouldn’t lose sight of that on this Remembrance Day.”
Canadian History Ehx podcast host Craig Baird says one of the series of sacrifices that stands out for him is the two-day Battle of Kapyong where some 700 Canadians helped defend a hill in the Korean War against 5,000 soldiers.
“We had about 500 who didn’t make it home,” said Baird.
“This very important battle with the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry in 1951, was at Hill 677 and actually involved essentially Canadians holding off the Chinese and protecting this hill and protecting Seoul, Korea from being overrun.”
Metrolinx is offering complimentary service once again to veterans, currently serving CAF members and one companion, as well as family members of deceased veterans across the transit network.
When travelling on Saturday, remember to wear or bring something identifiable, such as a medal, beret, blazer, uniform, or Veteran’s Service Card.
In light of the HSR transit strike, veterans can the union hall at ATU Local 107 to make advance arrangements if they require a ride at (905) 528-6418.
Here’s where some notable Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across Southern Ontario on Saturday:
Hamilton
Ceremony at the Cenotaph – Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Gore Park
1 Hughson St S, Hamilton, Ont.
Free event
A parade of Hamilton and area veterans, garrison units and cadet corps will leave the John Foote V.C. Armouries, 200 James Street North, at 10:15 a.m. and will proceed south to Gore Park on King Street East. Outdoor service begins at 10:45 a.m. at Veterans’ Place at Gore Park, King Street East.
Road Closure: King St. will be closed from Catharine Street to James Street from 10 to 11:45 a.m. to accommodate the service.
Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum
Remembrance Day Service in Mount Hope – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
9280 Airport Rd, Mount Hope, Ont.
Free event
Hamilton Military Museum
On Remembrance Day, the Hamilton Military Museum offers free admission.
The event is Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
610 York Blvd, Hamilton, Ont.
Ancaster
Outdoor Service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Members of the public may lay a wreath at any public service, there is no need to RSVP.
Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Ancaster Old Town Hall
310 Wilson St E, Ancaster, Ont.
Free event Fieldcote Museum
Waterdown
Outdoor Service starts at 10:30 a.m.
Members of the public may lay a wreath at any public service, there is no need to RSVP.
Saturday 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551
79 Hamilton St N, Waterdown, Ont,
Free event
Burlington
Burl-Oak Naval Veterans Remembrance Day Service
Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
This 30-minute ceremony occurs at the Naval Ships Memorial Monument in Spencer Smith Park.
1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, Ont.
Milton Parade
Parade from the Legion down Main St to the cenotaph at Victoria Park. All are welcome.
Sunday – 1:30 p.m.
Victoria Park
Milton, Ont.
St. Catharines
Royal Canadian Legion – St. Catharines Branch 24
Cenotaph – Memorial Park, 6 St. Paul St. W
10 a.m. – Gather at City Hall, 50 Church St. with wreath-laying at the Honour Rolls and the Legion enotaph
10:30 a.m. – Parade to Cenotaph
10:45 a.m. – Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph
Royal Canadian Legion – St. Catharines Branch 138
Cenotaph – Memorial Park
Merritt Street and Walnut Street
10:30 a.m. – Gather at Merritton Legion, 2 Chestnut St. E followed by parade to Cenotaph
11 a.m. – Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 350
Cenotaph – Main and Ann streets
10:15 a.m. – Short service at Port Dalhousie Legion, 57 Lakeport Rd.
10:25 a.m. – Parade to the Cenotaph
11 a.m. – Wreath -laying ceremony and greetings
Royal Canadian Legion Smithville Branch 393
Cenotaph – 172 St. Catharines St., Smithville
10:30 a.m. – Ceremony followed by a free lunch by the Branch 393 Ladies Auxiliary
Thorold
Thorold Royal Canadian Legion – Thorold Branch 17
Saturday – 11 a.m.
Cenotaph – Memorial Park
13 Albert St. E
Welland
Welland Cenotaph – Chippawa Park
Saturday – 10:55 a.m.
Welland Crowland War Memorial, 128 Fitch St.
Royal Canadian Legion – Welland Branch 4
Saturday -10:30 a.m.
383 Morningstar Ave.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Niagara-on-the-Lake Royal Canadian Legion – Niagara-on-the-Lake Branch 124
Saturday –10:45 a.m.
Cenotaph – Queen Street
Royal Canadian Legion – Niagara-on-the-Lake Branch 124
Cenotaph – Queenston Memorial
The intersection at Niagara Parkway and Queenston Street, Queenston
Port Colborne
Royal Canadian Legion – Port Colborne Branch 56
Saturday – 10:30 a.m.
Cenotaph – H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park
160 Sugarloaf St.
Branch 56 is hosting a light lunch at noon at 67 Clarence St.
Watch the ceremony later in the day on the City of Port Colborne website and social media channels
Fort Erie
Royal Canadian Legion – Fort Erie Branch 71
Saturday – 10:30 a.m.
130 Garrison Rd.
Gathering for parade and ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.
Grimsby
Royal Canadian Legion – Grimsby Branch 127
Saturday – 10:30 a.m.
Cenotaph – Grimsby Museum
6 Murray St.
