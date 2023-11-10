Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Calgary instructor’s entry in TV baking competition ‘very inspiring’ for his students

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary instructor’s entry in TV baking competition ‘very inspiring’ for his students'
Calgary instructor’s entry in TV baking competition ‘very inspiring’ for his students
This is a big week for some Calgary post-secondary students. As Gil Tucker show us, they’re cheering on one of their instructors as competition heats up in a high-profile holiday season challenge.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This is a big week for some Calgary post-secondary students.

Students in the Culinary Arts program at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) are cheering on one of their instructors as competition heats up in a high-profile holiday season challenge.

Instructor Kevin Conniff is one of the contestants in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

Conniff is one of 12 people entered in the event, with the first episode broadcast on Nov. 6.

“It’s very, very challenging, so you’ve really got to be on your toes,” Conniff said. “You have to know some bread, you have to know some ice cream, you have to know how to make mousses.”

Click to play video: 'A preview of Season 10 of ‘Holiday Baking Championship’'
A preview of Season 10 of ‘Holiday Baking Championship’

Conniff proved to be up to those challenging conditions in the first round.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got lucky enough to win the first episode, so you’ll have to watch it,” Conniff told his students. ”Isn’t that awesome?”

His students agreed that Conniff’s success is encouraging.

“I believe it’s very inspiring for a lot of young bakers of cooks out there,” Tamara Garcia Fuentes said.

Trending Now

Conniff proudly shared another part of the experience with his students.

More on Entertainment

“You want to hear the biggest part of that show? I’m the only Canadian going against 11 Americans.” Conniff told the students, which appeared to impress the students listening to Conniff’s stories in a SAIT training kitchen.

“As a Canadian, we are so proud of him being the only Canadian on the show,” Monica Chong said. “and he did a really good job on winning the first episode.”

The Holiday Baking Championship continues weekly on the Food Network until Dec. 25.

“Finger crossed, I get a little further,” Conniff said.

It’s a lucrative event for the competitors, with the champion chef taking home $25,000.

“If I win, I would like to enhance my backyard pizza oven,” Conniff said. “My wife wants to take us on a trip to Hawaii.”

Advertisement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices