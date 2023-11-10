Calgary instructor’s entry in TV baking competition ‘very inspiring’ for his students

Send this page to someone via email

This is a big week for some Calgary post-secondary students.

Students in the Culinary Arts program at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) are cheering on one of their instructors as competition heats up in a high-profile holiday season challenge.

Instructor Kevin Conniff is one of the contestants in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

Conniff is one of 12 people entered in the event, with the first episode broadcast on Nov. 6.

“It’s very, very challenging, so you’ve really got to be on your toes,” Conniff said. “You have to know some bread, you have to know some ice cream, you have to know how to make mousses.”

Conniff proved to be up to those challenging conditions in the first round.

“I got lucky enough to win the first episode, so you’ll have to watch it,” Conniff told his students. ”Isn’t that awesome?”

His students agreed that Conniff’s success is encouraging.

“I believe it’s very inspiring for a lot of young bakers of cooks out there,” Tamara Garcia Fuentes said.

Conniff proudly shared another part of the experience with his students.

“You want to hear the biggest part of that show? I’m the only Canadian going against 11 Americans.” Conniff told the students, which appeared to impress the students listening to Conniff’s stories in a SAIT training kitchen.

“As a Canadian, we are so proud of him being the only Canadian on the show,” Monica Chong said. “and he did a really good job on winning the first episode.”

The Holiday Baking Championship continues weekly on the Food Network until Dec. 25.

“Finger crossed, I get a little further,” Conniff said.

It’s a lucrative event for the competitors, with the champion chef taking home $25,000.

“If I win, I would like to enhance my backyard pizza oven,” Conniff said. “My wife wants to take us on a trip to Hawaii.”