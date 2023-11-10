Menu

Canada

2,349 new child-care spaces announced across Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:06 pm
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill spoke about the additional child-care spaces coming to Saskatchewan, saying they have until August 2026 to be in place. View image in full screen
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill spoke about the additional child-care spaces coming to Saskatchewan, saying they have until August 2026 to be in place. Global News/ Erik Bay
More child-care spaces have been announced for Saskatchewan by the government of Canada and the provincial government.

Across the province, 2,349 new regulated child-care spaces will be created with $23.5 million.

“When the federal government set out to create a national early learning and child care system with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners, we had three main goals: make child care more affordable, create new child care spaces, and support the workforce,” said Jenna Sudds, federal minister of families, children and social development.

“Thanks to our investment, families in Saskatchewan are already benefiting from an average of $10-a-day early learning and child care, saving up to $6,900 per year per child. These new spaces across the province are an important step in ensuring that all families, no matter where they live, have access to affordable, high-quality, inclusive early learning and child care.”

Looking across Regina and Saskatoon, several new developments and expansions are slated for the cities.

In Regina, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has a 90-space new development, Regina Residential Resource Centre has a 60-space new development, YWCA of Regina has a 50-space expansion, Montessori School of Regina has a 90-space additional site and Natural Connections Early Learning Centre has a 90-space new development.

In Saskatoon, Bean Sprouts Childcare Co-op has a 35-space new development, Cradle Early Learning Centre has a 50-space new development, Lakeview Free Methodist Church has a 40-space new development, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has a 90-space new development, The Neighbourhood Church Early Learning Centre has a 23-space expansion, Vendasta Child Care Development has a 80-space new development and Maggie’s Early Learning Centre has a 10-space expansion.

Trending Now

“This investment of $23.5 million will provide Saskatchewan families greater access to affordable, high-quality early learning and child care opportunities,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

This is part of the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement that is providing a federal investment of almost $1.1 billion over five years for child care in the province.

The province said 5,751 new spaces have been allocated since signing the agreement in August 2021.

Cockrill said he hopes to have these spots open up sooner, but the deadline to have these new and additional spaces in place is March 2026.

“Providing a culturally safe space for Métis children in their early learning years is key. We know from various studies and our history that children who are raised with their identity, culture, language and values have a stronger chance of thriving,” Métis Nation–Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum said.

