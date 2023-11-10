Menu

Crime

Charges laid following seizure of drugs from parked car in Manitoba community

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 1:57 pm
RCMP Stonewall detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Stonewall detachment. RCMP
Two people were arrested following a search of their parked vehicle in a Manitoba community.

An officer with the Stonewall RCMP noticed a suspicious vehicle while on patrol, on Nov. 8 at approximately 1 a.m. The vehicle was parked off Highway 7 and Highway 67, in the RM of Rockwood.

The officer observed two people sleeping in the vehicle and knocked on the window, after which the driver opened the door. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle leading to the arrests of both occupants, police said.

A search of the vehicle yielded 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, ammunition, and other tools that police said had been stolen in a recent incident of theft.

A 45-year-old from the RM of Bifrost and a 44-year-old from Winnipeg face several charges, including the possession of methamphetamine and the possession of property obtained by crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

