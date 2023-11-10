Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Université de Montréal cancels class taught by lecturer filmed at Israel-Hamas protest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2023 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec politicians appeal for calm after students clash at Concordia University'
Quebec politicians appeal for calm after students clash at Concordia University
Quebec politicians are increasingly concerned over different incidents in Montreal this week. Premier François Legault said he isn’t ruling out banning certain kinds of protests, after tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict escalated into violence at Concordia University Wednesday afternoon. Global’s Franca Mignacca reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Université de Montréal says it is investigating after one of its lecturers was filmed appearing to hurl insults during a confrontation linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict at another university earlier this week.

A university spokesperson said a course taught by Yanise Arab was cancelled Thursday as a preventive measure.

In a brief video circulating online, a man in a yellow hoodie, later identified as Arab, can be seen yelling “go back to Poland!” followed by another insult during an altercation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups at Concordia University, in Montreal.

Arab’s biography has been removed from Université de Montréal’s website, but a previous version described him as a PhD student and lecturer in the history department who teaches a class on domination and resistance in the Arab world.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

Université de Montréal spokesperson Geneviève O’Meara says the school’s information suggests that Arab is the person in the video, adding that an investigation is underway.

Three people were injured and one person was arrested at Concordia University on Wednesday during the altercation.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices