Université de Montréal cancels class taught by lecturer filmed at Israel-Hamas protest

Université de Montréal says it is investigating after one of its lecturers was filmed appearing to hurl insults during a confrontation linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict at another university earlier this week.

A university spokesperson said a course taught by Yanise Arab was cancelled Thursday as a preventive measure.

In a brief video circulating online, a man in a yellow hoodie, later identified as Arab, can be seen yelling “go back to Poland!” followed by another insult during an altercation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups at Concordia University, in Montreal.

Arab’s biography has been removed from Université de Montréal’s website, but a previous version described him as a PhD student and lecturer in the history department who teaches a class on domination and resistance in the Arab world.

He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Université de Montréal spokesperson Geneviève O’Meara says the school’s information suggests that Arab is the person in the video, adding that an investigation is underway.

Three people were injured and one person was arrested at Concordia University on Wednesday during the altercation.