Okanagan weather: Staying warmer than seasonal, risk of rain and snow

Clouds and a risk of showers returned on Monday to start the second full work week of November.

Temperatures during the day climbed back into high single digits before falling to mid-minus single digits Monday night.

Tuesday will see a return to a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday with a risk of rain and snow before sunnier conditions roll back in to finish the week.

Daytime highs will hover in mid-single digits through Friday.

The chance of showers is expected to return for the weekend ahead as highs continue to linger above seasonal.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

