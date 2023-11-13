Okanagan weather: Staying warmer than seasonal, risk of rain and snow

Clouds and a risk of showers returned on Monday to start the second full work week of November.
Temperatures during the day climbed back into high single digits before falling to mid-minus single digits Monday night.
Tuesday will see a return to a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in mid-single digits.
Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday with a risk of rain and snow before sunnier conditions roll back in to finish the week.
Daytime highs will hover in mid-single digits through Friday.
The chance of showers is expected to return for the weekend ahead as highs continue to linger above seasonal.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
