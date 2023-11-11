Remembrance Day: Knitters stitch a path of poppies along N.B. street

Send this page to someone via email

In St. Andrews, N.B., a dedicated group of knitters has stitched a path of poppies that serves as a poignant symbol of gratitude and respect for fallen soldiers.

“My father served in WWII, as did my father-in-law, and I just think it’s important that we remember,” said Brenda Waiwood, who gathered together the group of volunteers to knit poppies and place them on light poles in the downtown.

Inspired by poppy displays in Europe, volunteers were honoured to answered the call.

“I just put out the call, and there is a bunch of us, and there are more every year,” Waiwood said.

Over the past three years, the volunteers have knit or crocheted more than 3,000 poppies, creating a touching display.

“It is quite meaningful for me to be involved in this,” said David Lord, who is a retired RCMP officer.

Lord, despite having only knit a pair of socks before, volunteered to join the project.

“We have a very close-knit relationship with our military,” he explained, “highlighting the strong community bond.”

Local business manager Shawn Richard expressed pride in the town’s commitment, “It makes me proud to be part of this town, and the dedication does not go unnoticed.”

Brenda’s father, who survived plane attack while putting up copper telephone wire, is a testament to the sacrifices made by veterans.

“He got strafed by a German fighter plane,” said Waiwood.

The poppies, now lining the streets, stand proud and tall, a heartfelt sign of thanks to the brave souls who served, said Waiwood.

“I think everyone that goes to war is brave.”

The poppies blow in a grateful town, row on row.