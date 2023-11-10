Saskatoon to host 92nd annual Remembrance Day service at SaskTel Centre Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s 92nd annual Remembrance Day service will be held at the SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

The doors will open at nine a.m. with the pre-parade program beginning at 9:45, live coverage at 10:00, parade at 10:30.

“We educate the citizens of Saskatoon and show respect to our veterans, anniversaries, a military operation, a unit, or a veteran of distinction and highlight and commemorate their service,” said program director Malcolm Young.

“All Canadians who served on UN missions should be commemorated and recognized as well as our NATO veterans.”

Young said it is the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve, the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the 30-year anniversary of the Battle of the Medak Pocket.

“Ultimately, they had to enforce peace between two opposing forces using both the rules of engagement and the escalation of force in war fighting to protect the citizens of that region as well as to prevent further ethnic cleansing and genocide that was taking place,” Young said.

There will a representative for each anniversary in attendance at the service.

Saskatoon Transit will provide transportation for free to and from the SaskTel Centre on Saturday, departing from the Downtown Special Events Stop every 20 minutes starting at 9:00 a.m. The last bus will leave at 10:20 a.m.

Other busses will leave from the Market Mall and the Centre Mall at 9:45 a.m.

Return trips will begin immediately follow the close of the ceremony.

The Royal Canadian Legion branch 63 is also having an open house all day starting at 11 a.m. and morning gatherings will be held at Montgomery Park Saturday morning.

A warmup will follow inside St. David’s Trinity United Church.

Free bus transit throughout city will be offered to veterans and current Canadian Armed Forces members for those wearing a military uniform or upon presentation of a military ID or CF1 card.