Remembrance Day: Hundreds expected for ceremony at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

People are expected to be out by the hundreds at the Sullivan’s Pond Cenotaph in Dartmouth on Saturday morning for the area’s annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

This year’s service is a bit different in Dartmouth. The city’s main ceremony at the Grand Parade location in downtown Halifax was moved by Royal Canadian Legion organizers to Sullivan’s Pond due to the current homeless encampment in front of City Hall.

You can watch the ceremony live on this page starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Sullivan Pond bridge will be fully decorated with poppies hand-crafted by residents, family, and community volunteers of the Oakwood Terrace Nursing Home in Dartmouth.

In a social media post from the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, it was noted that this year’s service marks the 95th anniversary of Dartmouth’s Somme Branch Legion. Members of the legion will march to the Cenotaph at Sullivan’s Pond prior to the event.

Story continues below advertisement

November 11th marks Remembrance Day. There will be a ceremony held at the Sullivan’s Pond Cenotaph at 10:30am. This year marks the 95th anniversary of Downtown Dartmouth’s Somme Branch Legion who will be marching to the Cenotaph at Sullivan’s Pond prior to the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hqyl77KOl7 — Downtown Dartmouth (@DT_Dartmouth) November 9, 2023

Here is a list of other Remembrance Day ceremonies happening around the region.

Sailor’s Memorial at Point Pleasant Park, starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Halifax Citadel National Historic Site, starting at 11 a.m., with the location’s museum offering free admission to the public between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Sackville Cenotaph on Memory Lane in Lower Sackville will host a service starting at 10:45 a.m.

The Hammonds Plains Cenotaph, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Cenotaph at the Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Fairview Legion Branch 142, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Cole Harbour Place, 51 Forest Hills Parkway, starting at 10:15 a.m.

Fish Hatchery Park in Bedford, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Oyster Pond War Memorial Cenotaph, starting at 10:40 a.m.

Valley Legion Branch 147 in Upper Musquodobit, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Porter’s Lake Cenotaph, starting at 10:50 a.m.