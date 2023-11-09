Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg police investigate pair of “serious” collisions

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 8:08 pm
An aerial shot of a crash at Main and Logan on Thursday night. View image in full screen
An aerial shot of a crash at Main and Logan on Thursday night. Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of what they call serious collisions that occurred Thursday night.

Before 6 p.m., police posted on X a crash had occurred in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue.

As a result, northbound Pembina is closed between Dalhousie and Killarney and southbound Pembina between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore.

And then just after 6 p.m., police posted about a crash on Main and Logan, which has shut down NB Main between Logan and Higgins.

Officers have taped off the area, and a transit bus appears to have been involved in the collision.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.

