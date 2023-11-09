Winnipeg police investigate pair of “serious” collisions

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of what they call serious collisions that occurred Thursday night.

Before 6 p.m., police posted on X a crash had occurred in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue.

As a result, northbound Pembina is closed between Dalhousie and Killarney and southbound Pembina between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore.

Road closure: Winnipeg Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Pembina & Killarney. Northbound Pembina is closed btwn Dalhousie & Killarney, southbound Pembina btwn Kirkbridge & Bairdmore has been reduced from 3 lanes to 2. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 9, 2023

And then just after 6 p.m., police posted about a crash on Main and Logan, which has shut down NB Main between Logan and Higgins.

Officers have taped off the area, and a transit bus appears to have been involved in the collision.

Road Closure Main/Logan: Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. At this time northbound Main btwn Logan & Higgins has been closed while emergency personnel investigate. Expect delays, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 10, 2023

Global News has reached out to police for more information.