Winnipeg police investigate pair of “serious” collisions

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of what they call serious collisions that occurred Thursday night.
Before 6 p.m., police posted on X a crash had occurred in the area of Pembina Highway and Killarney Avenue.
As a result, northbound Pembina is closed between Dalhousie and Killarney and southbound Pembina between Kirkbridge and Bairdmore.
And then just after 6 p.m., police posted about a crash on Main and Logan, which has shut down NB Main between Logan and Higgins.
Officers have taped off the area, and a transit bus appears to have been involved in the collision.
Global News has reached out to police for more information.
