Part of popular trail in Knox Mountain Park to undergo week-long closure

Part of a highly popular trail in the Central Okanagan will be closed next week as it undergoes minor upgrades.

The City of Kelowna says Paul’s Tomb trail in Knox Mountain Park will be closed north of Poplar Point access for surfacing.

The closure will run from Nov. 13 to 20, though the trail will remain open south of Poplar Point access.

According to the city, trail surfacing includes removing dry brush along the edges, minor grading and drainage channel improvements.

“These upgrades will improve user experience, particularly for cyclists, and those using strollers,” the city said.

The rest area at Paul’s Tomb will remain accessible via the Lochview trail, while the Ogopogo trail will only be accessible via the Avonlea Way access point, as it shares a south access with Paul’s Tomb.

The city noted that although part of Paul’s Tomb trail will be closed for a short spell, Knox Mountain Park has numerous trails, including the Pavilion, Lower Apex and Kathleen Lake Loop trails, which will remain open throughout this period.

More information about Knox Mountain Park and its trails is available on the city’s website.

