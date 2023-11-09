Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Part of popular trail in Knox Mountain Park to undergo week-long closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 5:50 pm
An aerial view from Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
An aerial view from Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Part of a highly popular trail in the Central Okanagan will be closed next week as it undergoes minor upgrades.

The City of Kelowna says Paul’s Tomb trail in Knox Mountain Park will be closed north of Poplar Point access for surfacing.

The closure will run from Nov. 13 to 20, though the trail will remain open south of Poplar Point access.

Click to play video: 'Field of Crosses returns to Kelowna’s City Park'
Field of Crosses returns to Kelowna’s City Park

According to the city, trail surfacing includes removing dry brush along the edges, minor grading and drainage channel improvements.

Story continues below advertisement

“These upgrades will improve user experience, particularly for cyclists, and those using strollers,” the city said.

The rest area at Paul’s Tomb will remain accessible via the Lochview trail, while the Ogopogo trail will only be accessible via the Avonlea Way access point, as it shares a south access with Paul’s Tomb.

The city noted that although part of Paul’s Tomb trail will be closed for a short spell, Knox Mountain Park has numerous trails, including the Pavilion, Lower Apex and Kathleen Lake Loop trails, which will remain open throughout this period.

Trending Now

More information about Knox Mountain Park and its trails is available on the city’s website.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts. 

Click to play video: 'Dozens of signs stolen from park in Lake Country'
Dozens of signs stolen from park in Lake Country

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices