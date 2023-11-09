Police identify body found near Smiths Falls, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police tape lines a farm fence along the side of Highway 15, just north of Smiths Falls, Ont. Officers have been guarding the scene since Wednesday when a man’s body was discovered there. On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the deceased was 34-year-old Steven Tate of Montague Township. He was reported missing on Saturday.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and with the office of the chief coroner of Ontario,” Const. Joe Tereschuk said.

2:03 Bus operators are being driven to quit due to abuse

Police say there’s no reason to be concerned for public safety, but won’t confirm whether or not they believe foul play is to blame for Tate’s death. However, they are underscoring their commitment to solving the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“All OPP resources are being engaged to assist in this investigation. We strongly urge anybody that may have information that will be of assistance to investigators to please call,” Const. Tereschuk said.

Police say several leads were given after the initial missing persons’ report was sent out over the weekend, and they’re hoping for the same kind of outreach this time as they appeal for things like dashcam and security footage to help solve the case of what happened to Steven Tate.