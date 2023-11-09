Menu

Crime

Police identify body found near Smiths Falls, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 5:34 pm
OPP confirm identity of body found near Smiths Falls
A mystery is unfolding in Lanark County, north of Smiths Falls. Police there are investigating the death of a man after his body was located Wednesday afternoon. Police have been able to identify the person as 34-year-old Steven Tate who was reported missing just a few days ago. paul soucy has the latest. pkg
Police tape lines a farm fence along the side of Highway 15, just north of Smiths Falls, Ont. Officers have been guarding the scene since Wednesday when a man’s body was discovered there. On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the deceased was 34-year-old Steven Tate of Montague Township. He was reported missing on Saturday.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and with the office of the chief coroner of Ontario,” Const. Joe Tereschuk said.

Police say there’s no reason to be concerned for public safety, but won’t confirm whether or not they believe foul play is to blame for Tate’s death. However, they are underscoring their commitment to solving the case.

“All OPP resources are being engaged to assist in this investigation. We strongly urge anybody that may have information that will be of assistance to investigators to please call,” Const. Tereschuk said.

Police say several leads were given after the initial missing persons’ report was sent out over the weekend, and they’re hoping for the same kind of outreach this time as they appeal for things like dashcam and security footage to help solve the case of what happened to Steven Tate.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

