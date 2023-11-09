Driver of car involved in October crash dies of his injuries: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly four weeks after being involved in a collision on 75th Street in Edmonton, the driver of one of the vehicles has died, police said Thursday.

According to police, the 78-year-old man who died was driving a car and headed north on 75th Street at about 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 15 when the collision occurred.

Investigators believe his car was approaching 94B Avenue “when it rear-ended a stalled vehicle that was stopped in the driving lane with flashers on.”

“The stalled vehicle then struck a second vehicle that had stopped to assist, injuring a 20-year-old male pedestrian who was standing between the two vehicles,” police said in a news release. “The pedestrian had been a passenger in the assisting vehicle.”

Police said the 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 78-year-old man who had been driving the car headed north on 75th Street was taken to hospital with “injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time.”

On Thursday, police said that driver suffered complications and died of his injuries on Nov. 6.