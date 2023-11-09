Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver of car involved in October crash dies of his injuries: Edmonton police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 4:23 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nearly four weeks after being involved in a collision on 75th Street in Edmonton, the driver of one of the vehicles has died, police said Thursday.

According to police, the 78-year-old man who died was driving a car and headed north on 75th Street at about 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 15 when the collision occurred.

Investigators believe his car was approaching 94B Avenue “when it rear-ended a stalled vehicle that was stopped in the driving lane with flashers on.”

“The stalled vehicle then struck a second vehicle that had stopped to assist, injuring a 20-year-old male pedestrian who was standing between the two vehicles,” police said in a news release. “The pedestrian had been a passenger in the assisting vehicle.”

Trending Now

Police said the 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 78-year-old man who had been driving the car headed north on 75th Street was taken to hospital with “injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police said that driver suffered complications and died of his injuries on Nov. 6.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices