Driver of car involved in October crash dies of his injuries: Edmonton police

Nearly four weeks after being involved in a collision on 75th Street in Edmonton, the driver of one of the vehicles has died, police said Thursday.
According to police, the 78-year-old man who died was driving a car and headed north on 75th Street at about 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 15 when the collision occurred.
Investigators believe his car was approaching 94B Avenue “when it rear-ended a stalled vehicle that was stopped in the driving lane with flashers on.”
“The stalled vehicle then struck a second vehicle that had stopped to assist, injuring a 20-year-old male pedestrian who was standing between the two vehicles,” police said in a news release. “The pedestrian had been a passenger in the assisting vehicle.”
Police said the 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 78-year-old man who had been driving the car headed north on 75th Street was taken to hospital with “injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening at the time.”
On Thursday, police said that driver suffered complications and died of his injuries on Nov. 6.
- Woman calls Air Canada ‘callous’ for refusing to land plane early for dying father
- 2.2M mortgage holders will face ‘interest rate shock’ in next 2 years: CMHC
- Delays hit Toronto Pearson Airport after passengers allowed to flow through wrong door
- Canadian Tire to lay off 3% of staff as consumer spending cools
Comments