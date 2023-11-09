Flair Airlines to offer flights between 2 Ontario cities and Newfoundland

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines says it will begin offering flights from two southern Ontario cities to Newfoundland next summer.

The budget airline announced on Thursday that it would be offering flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport and Waterloo International Airport to St. John’s International Airport on May 6, 2024, and run into October.

There will initially be two flights a week offered to and from Toronto and St. John’s, which will increase to three flights per month by the end of the month and run into October.

It will be a similar situation between Waterloo Region and the Rock, as the carrier will also begin by offering two flights per week which will increase to three flights per week when all is said and done.

Flair also announced it will be offering flights from Toronto to Deer Lake next summer with the low-cost air carrier flying the route between the end of May and the first week of October.