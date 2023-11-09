Menu

Canada

Flair Airlines to offer flights between 2 Ontario cities and Newfoundland

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 3:25 pm
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737 sits at the gate at Vancouver International Airport June 14, 2023 View image in full screen
A Flair Airlines Boeing 737 sits at the gate at Vancouver International Airport June 14, 2023. Global News
Flair Airlines says it will begin offering flights from two southern Ontario cities to Newfoundland next summer.

The budget airline announced on Thursday that it would be offering flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport and Waterloo International Airport to St. John’s International Airport on May 6, 2024, and run into October.

There will initially be two flights a week offered to and from Toronto and St. John’s, which will increase to three flights per month by the end of the month and run into October.

It will be a similar situation between Waterloo Region and the Rock, as the carrier will also begin by offering two flights per week which will increase to three flights per week when all is said and done.

Flair also announced it will be offering flights from Toronto to Deer Lake next summer with the low-cost air carrier flying the route between the end of May and the first week of October.

