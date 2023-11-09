Menu

Man asking for money struck in central Edmonton intersection

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 2:36 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
A file photo of Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Edmonton police said the intersection of 109th Street and 111th Avenue was closed at around noon Thursday after a pedestrian was hit during a collision.

Police said emergency workers were responding to a two-vehicle collision “that also struck a pedestrian who was panhandling at the intersection.”

The man was taken to hospital with “unknown injuries,” police said.

Drivers were being asked to take other routes.

— More to come…

