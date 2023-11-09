Man asking for money struck in central Edmonton intersection

See more sharing options

Edmonton police said the intersection of 109th Street and 111th Avenue was closed at around noon Thursday after a pedestrian was hit during a collision.

Police said emergency workers were responding to a two-vehicle collision “that also struck a pedestrian who was panhandling at the intersection.”

The man was taken to hospital with “unknown injuries,” police said.

Drivers were being asked to take other routes.

— More to come…