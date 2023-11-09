Man asking for money struck in central Edmonton intersection

Edmonton police said the intersection of 109th Street and 111th Avenue was closed at around noon Thursday after a pedestrian was hit during a collision.
Police said emergency workers were responding to a two-vehicle collision “that also struck a pedestrian who was panhandling at the intersection.”
The man was taken to hospital with “unknown injuries,” police said.
Drivers were being asked to take other routes.
— More to come…
