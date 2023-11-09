Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made following stabbing at Manitoba First Nation

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 2:33 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody after police were called to a stabbing at a residence in a Manitoba First Nation.

The Gypsumville RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday at approximately 9:25 a.m. They attended a residence in Little Saskatchewan First Nation, where they located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officials said they transported the victim to an ambulance in the parking lot of a business on Highway 6, due to heavy snow and the severity of the victim’s wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old male suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident. He was taken into custody and faces charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'RCMP briefs: March 3'
RCMP briefs: March 3
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices