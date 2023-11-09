Arrest made following stabbing at Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after police were called to a stabbing at a residence in a Manitoba First Nation.

The Gypsumville RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday at approximately 9:25 a.m. They attended a residence in Little Saskatchewan First Nation, where they located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officials said they transported the victim to an ambulance in the parking lot of a business on Highway 6, due to heavy snow and the severity of the victim’s wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old male suspect was located a short time later and arrested without incident. He was taken into custody and faces charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply.

An investigation is ongoing.