Winnipeg’s Brookside Cemetery receives designation as National Historic Site

A Winnipeg cemetery that is the final resting place of some iconic local residents has been declared a National Historic Site, the federal and municipal governments announced Thursday.

Brookside Cemetery, which was established in 1878, includes the gravesites of Winnipeg’s first mayor Francis Cornish, Indigenous war hero Sgt. Tommy Prince, strike leader R.B. Russell, and Lt. Harry Colebourn, the army veterinarian who rescued the bear that inspired the Winnie the Pooh character.

The cemetery is also home to the burial sites of more than 10,000 military members — one of the largest fields of honour in Canada — making the designation, days before Remembrance Day, a fitting one.

The Brookside Cemetery Field of Honour is home to many important monuments, including the only Commonwealth War Graves Commission Stone of Remembrance in Canada: https://t.co/Ax88uxHsS2 #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/451TMAN2Bk — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 8, 2023

“Brookside Cemetery is very deserving of the distinction of being a National Historic Site,” said Winnipeg mayor Scott Gillingham in a statement Thursday.

“It has long been a respected and honoured place where we remember the sacrifices of those who have served. I would like to thank the city’s public service for their efforts in pursuing this designation, and encourage all Canadians to learn more about the importance of Brookside Cemetery and its field of honour.”

Brookside’s nomination was reviewed by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, who then recommended it to Parks Canada minister Steven Guilbeault, who officially declared it a National Historic Site — the 24th to date in the city.

“For many in this city, Brookside is the final resting place of our loved ones, and it is a location that people frequent to commemorate those who lost their lives in service during times of war,” said MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North).