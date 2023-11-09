Drugs seized following traffic stop in Guelph’s north end

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they seized small amounts of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in the city’s north end.

On Wednesday morning, officers spotted a van being driven by a woman known to be wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants.

Investigators said they stopped the vehicle on Victoria Road and a search turned up small amounts of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone.

A 27-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Guelph, are facing charges.

Both have court dates scheduled for Jan. 5.