Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs seized following traffic stop in Guelph’s north end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 9, 2023 11:33 am
Guelph police say they searched a van after pulling it over on Victoria Road Wednesday morning, seizing small amounts of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone. View image in full screen
Guelph police say they searched a van after pulling it over on Victoria Road Wednesday morning, seizing small amounts of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they seized small amounts of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in the city’s north end.

On Wednesday morning, officers spotted a van being driven by a woman known to be wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants.

Investigators said they stopped the vehicle on Victoria Road and a search turned up small amounts of suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone.

Trending Now

A 27-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Guelph, are facing charges.

Both have court dates scheduled for Jan. 5.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices