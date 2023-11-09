Charges laid after staff threatened at business in Guelph’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they’ve made an arrest after an employee at a west-end business was reportedly threatened.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said a man went into a business on Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

He reportedly yelled at staff that he had a knife and one employee got involved and tried to get him out of the store while protecting customers.

Investigators said he threatened to stab the staff member before he left.

It’s the second time this week that a business in Guelph has been threatened. A woman went to a downtown store on Tuesday morning and pulled a knife on staff.

Officers found and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old faces multiple charges and has a bail hearing on Thursday.