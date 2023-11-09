Woman, 79, charged after collision disrupts ION trains in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A 79-year-old woman was charged with careless driving on Wednesday after a collision in Waterloo disrupted Grant River Transit ION service for several hours.

Waterloo Regional Police say the collision occurred on King Street near Allen Street after a Toyota SUV pulled out of a driveway, the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a station equipment cabinet.

The woman did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

The collision occurred at around 11 a.m., with the station equipment cabinet being next to Allen Station.

It was over four hours later before the GRT announced on X, formerly Twitter, that full service would be restored to the ION trains.

Police were also forced to close King Street for a period as officers investigated the collision.

