Delays at Toronto Pearson airport after passengers allowed to flow through wrong door

Toronto Pearson airport says passengers are in a “holding” on Thursday morning at the Terminal 1 transborder.

The airport said arriving passengers were allowed to flow through the wrong door causing a security breach.

According to Toronto Pearson airport’s website, several flights scheduled for the morning have been delayed.

“Airport operations in T1 domestic, international and at our T3 gates remain unaffected,” the airport said.

A passenger emailed Global News that she has been stuck in the security line for more than 45 minutes at Terminal 1 connecting to the U.S.

More to come.

Passengers at T1 transborder are holding this morning after arriving passengers were allowed to flow through the wrong door. We will update as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/a1DH9mns4w — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 9, 2023

