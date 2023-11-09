Menu

Canada

Delays at Toronto Pearson airport after passengers allowed to flow through wrong door

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 9:09 am
Crowds of passengers at Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 1 on Nov. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Crowds of passengers at Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 1 on Nov. 9, 2023. Toronto Pearson Airport / X
Toronto Pearson airport says passengers are in a “holding” on Thursday morning at the Terminal 1 transborder.

The airport said arriving passengers were allowed to flow through the wrong door causing a security breach.

According to Toronto Pearson airport’s website, several flights scheduled for the morning have been delayed.

“Airport operations in T1 domestic, international and at our T3 gates remain unaffected,” the airport said.

A passenger emailed Global News that she has been stuck in the security line for more than 45 minutes at Terminal 1 connecting to the U.S.

More to come.

