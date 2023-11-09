Menu

Canada

Ontario ombudsman’s report finds zero complaints about the city of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 9, 2023 10:16 am
Ontario's ombudsman found zero complaints about the city of Guelph in the past year after receiving nine of them in an annual report. View image in full screen
Ontario's ombudsman found zero complaints about the city of Guelph in the past year after receiving nine of them in an annual report. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The city of Guelph has had no investigations throughout the past year.

Guelph’s city council was sent an annual report from the province’s ombudsman on Nov. 3.

In the report, nine complaints were received about the city, beginning from April 2022 to March 2023. The ombudsman found no reason to elevate the complaints to investigations.

An independent officer of the Ontario legislature, an ombudsman reviews and investigates complaints regarding the administrative conduct of public sector bodies.

The cases have since been closed.

The number of complaints regarding the city of Guelph have dropped 36 per cent from the previous year.

