‘There was a need’: New medical lab officially opens in Keremeos, B.C.

Keremeos, B.C., residents now have more access to local health care, as a new Valley Medical Lab facility, operated by DynaCare, has officially opened.

Local officials gathered on Tuesday for the official ribbon-cutting and tour of the new facility.

“We’re really excited to be here,” said Dynacare operations vice-president Tanya Martin.

“This community has required additional access to collection services and for testing services in the community. So, we’re really, really happy to be providing that access to that service three days a week in this location.”

The village has faced a number of ongoing health care issues including emergency room closures and limited access to lab services.

Last year, the Similkameen Health Centre lab, run by Interior Health, faced difficulties with staffing which resulted in reduced hours and services.

“We’ve struggled in our community to have lab services two days a week, and spotty at best. We now kind of are guaranteed three or more if needed. So, I think it’s a fantastic step for our community,” said Keremeos’ Mayor Jason Wiebe.

“Obviously we’ve seen a lot of disruptions in health care throughout the province and in the Okanagan. We appreciate the work that Interior Health is doing, and I think through partnerships like this one we can provide the services that we need for our community.”

The Similkameen Health Centre lab shut down back in October, and the new centre Dynacare officially opened the next day on Oct 16.

The lab is an appointment-only location open three days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“[Interior Health] has been reaching out to us to open up and provide access to the service, so not an uncommon model for us to be supporting hospital and community lab services. Really happy they helped us with access to the licensing and really supported us coming into the communities we have,” said Martin.

“You can access it online at both Valley Medical and Dynacare websites to be able to book your appointment with us for service. This is for blood collection, urine collection. We also offer national testing services, including the Harmony NIPT testing for prenatal testing.”

Martin went on to say that the facility has has been busy since opening day.

“We’ve been so welcomed, and it’s been well received,” said Martin.

“We’re servicing up to 35 to 40 patients per day right now. And we’re also supporting collection at the long-term care facility just down the street, so really, really happy to be able to support the community and to be part of something great.”

Dynacare said that if the need is there, there is a possibility of expanding the availability for its services.

“This shows that there was a need and that they’re meeting that need and I believe from everything I’ve seen that they’re meeting it at an exceptional level,” said Wiebe.